Reviewing ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ModivCare and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

ModivCare currently has a consensus price target of $152.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Astra Space has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than ModivCare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $2.00 billion 1.15 -$6.59 million ($0.52) -227.69 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare -0.33% 27.56% 6.08% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ModivCare beats Astra Space on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

