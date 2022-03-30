Reviewing Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Meta Materials alerts:

This table compares Meta Materials and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -1,381.46% -17.24% -13.71% Monolithic Power Systems 20.04% 20.92% 16.39%

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meta Materials and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $558.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 134.03 -$91.00 million N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $1.21 billion 19.72 $242.02 million $5.06 101.23

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The Firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997, and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.