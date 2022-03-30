Reviewing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jackson Financial and Vericity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Vericity -11.56% -10.42% -2.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Vericity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.49 $3.18 billion N/A N/A Vericity $147.83 million 0.59 -$25.03 million N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

Vericity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.