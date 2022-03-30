Reviewing BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) & Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 15.91% 18.25% 7.77% BigBear.ai N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and BigBear.ai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 11.80 $915.25 million $0.71 71.64 BigBear.ai $145.58 million 2.61 -$123.55 million N/A N/A

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dassault Systèmes and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 7 4 0 2.15 BigBear.ai 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Given BigBear.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats BigBear.ai on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, outcome based, and training services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services sectors through distributors and resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.