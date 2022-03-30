Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

PSTG opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

