Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

NYSE:ACC opened at $57.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

