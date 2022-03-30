Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT Lowered to €24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $5.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

