Renalytix AI (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $249.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55.

Several research analysts have commented on RNLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

