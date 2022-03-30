Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.20% of LiveOne at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84. LiveOne Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
LiveOne Profile (Get Rating)
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveOne (LVO)
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.