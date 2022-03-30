Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.20% of LiveOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84. LiveOne Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

