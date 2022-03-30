Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 703 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

