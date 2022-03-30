Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 393 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $20,132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 471.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 154,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

