Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 386 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

