Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 346 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,788,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

