Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 181 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $371.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.76 and a 200-day moving average of $370.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $311.54 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

