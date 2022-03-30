Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.12. 8,008,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,465,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.25. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.