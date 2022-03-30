Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.08 and a 12 month high of $137.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

