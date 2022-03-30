Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,071. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.