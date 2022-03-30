Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 646 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. 9,757,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

