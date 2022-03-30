Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in Linde by 24.8% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Linde by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $326.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.32 and its 200 day moving average is $315.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

