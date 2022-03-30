Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 212 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.