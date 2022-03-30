Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 53,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.23. 6,627,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $408.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

