Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.