Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Centene by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

