Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,958,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $285.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $238.34 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

