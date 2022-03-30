Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after buying an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

