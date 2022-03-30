Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

