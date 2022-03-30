Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,099.57. 24,318,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,386,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $893.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $949.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $58,684,303 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

