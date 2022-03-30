Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 646 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,757,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,421. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

