Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 2,542 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 32.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 100.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.32. 15,055,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,181,553. The company has a market cap of $320.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

