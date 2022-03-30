Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

