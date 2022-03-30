Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

