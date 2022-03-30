Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock opened at $229.86 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.25 and its 200 day moving average is $298.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.