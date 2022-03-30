Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 565 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $437.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

