Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry Sells 2,683 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total value of $1,845,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REGN traded down $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $692.38. 848,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,207. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $635.08 and a 200 day moving average of $624.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.36 and a 52 week high of $703.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

