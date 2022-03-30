Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

RCRT opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.45. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

