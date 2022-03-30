RealFevr Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,179.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $164,179.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07177741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.03 or 1.00185103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055078 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealFevr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealFevr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.