Real Foley Sells 10,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.50, for a total transaction of C$505,000.00.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Real Foley sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.16, for a total transaction of C$491,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Real Foley sold 665 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.01, for a total transaction of C$33,921.65.

On Monday, March 7th, Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$630,140.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$467,250.00.

Shares of TECK.A opened at C$53.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

