Real Foley Sells 10,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.50, for a total transaction of C$505,000.00.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 18th, Real Foley sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.16, for a total transaction of C$491,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Real Foley sold 665 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.01, for a total transaction of C$33,921.65.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$630,140.00.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$467,250.00.

Shares of TECK.A opened at C$53.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

