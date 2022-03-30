Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Reading International in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

