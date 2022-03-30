Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $12,325.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.39 or 0.07143172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00273353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.89 or 0.00784398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00104820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00467454 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00406219 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,926,508 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

