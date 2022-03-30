Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0121

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Rapids has a total market cap of $128,674.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.56 or 0.99739723 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

