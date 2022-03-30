Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RANI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
