Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

RNDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.36). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

