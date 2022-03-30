Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 175,318 Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ICVX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,401. Icosavax Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.
Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
