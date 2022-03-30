Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 175,318 Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ICVX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,401. Icosavax Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,920,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 13,479.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

