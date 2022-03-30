Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Up 59.7% in March

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

