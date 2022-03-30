Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Up 59.7% in March

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.
About Quilter (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quilter (QUILF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.