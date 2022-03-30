Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

XM opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

