Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $115,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KWR shares. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.32 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

