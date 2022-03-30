Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $268.00

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $321,736.96 and approximately $268.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

