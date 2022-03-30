Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:QABSY remained flat at $$19.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qantas Airways in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

