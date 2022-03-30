Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CZNC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3,328.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.