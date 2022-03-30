Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

